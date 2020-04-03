Singer Derrick Hoh announces marriage with song I Found You

SINGAPORE - It is more than just a song - Singaporean singer-songwriter Derrick Hoh's latest single, I Found You, is also an announcement of his recent marriage.

The 34-year-old sings in Mandarin: "Looking into the determined gleam in your eyes, they have decided our joint happiness", and "Everything, right and wrong, everything, was so I could find you".

He has refrained from revealing the identity of his wife to protect her privacy, but he says in a media release that they were introduced by mutual friends in Taiwan.

They tied the knot on Feb 22, and the song was released on April 1 (Wednesday).

The release adds that the choice of April Fools' Day is a "reflection of the pranky nature of the couple", who share a "mischievous relationship".

After their wedding solemnisation, the couple held a party in matching McDonald's pyjamas.

On an Instagram post on April 1, Hoh wrote: "It's something that I've been wanting to share with everyone for a while, and the day has finally come! I'm married!"

Hoh was the second runner-up in Project SuperStar in 2005 and released his debut Mandarin album Unclassified in 2008.