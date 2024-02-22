Singer Charlene Choi forces herself to do sled pushes in the gym to keep fit

Twins singer Charlene Choi has shown how she keeps herself in shape.

Choi, 41, is one half of Cantopop duo Twins with Gillian Chung, 43. The Hong Kong singers and actresses held their Twins Spirit Since 2001 Live In Hong Kong concerts at the Hong Kong Coliseum from Jan 21 to Feb 6 to mark their 22nd anniversary in the entertainment industry.

Choi, who starred in crime drama The Goldfinger (2023) alongside Hong Kong actors Tony Leung Chiu Wai and Andy Lau, posted on social media on Feb 21 footage of herself in the gym doing a 20kg sled push with little difficulty.

However, she admits she loathes working out.

“I don’t like it, no matter what the exercise is,” she wrote in Chinese. “But I have to do it even though I hate it – for health (reasons), to look pretty and to be able to eat more.”

She asked: “Is there anyone who likes to exercise? Give me a thumbs up if you do, and a thumbs down if you hate doing exercises like me.”

Choi included the hashtags #IEnvyThosePeopleWhoLoveToExercise and #WhatIsTheFirstStepToMakeMyselfHappyDoingIt? in her post.

Hong Kong singer Hacken Lee replied in the comment section that he loves to exercise, while Hong Kong singer J.Arie said she has finally found someone who also hates exercising.

Netizens suggested that Choi go to the gym with Chung as a way of supporting each other, while others urged Choi to keep up the good work.