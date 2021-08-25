Singapore stars remember late actor Aloysius Pang on his 31st birthday

SINGAPORE - Local actor Aloysius Pang is still deeply missed by his fans and friends in the entertainment industry more than two years after his death, as they sent birthday wishes on what would have been his 31st birthday on Tuesday (Aug 24).

Pang died in January 2019 after a serious injury during a live-firing exercise in New Zealand. He was 28.

My Star Bride (2021) actor Xu Bin, 32, an artiste under NoonTalk Media, shared a nostalgic photo of him and Pang seated in antique chairs on either side of a red doorframe.

His fellow NoonTalk artiste, actress Kimberly Chia, 26, posted a black-and-white photo of her and Pang together.

Both artistes captioned their photos with "Happy birthday" and the hashtag #rememberingaloysiuspang.

A third NoonTalk artiste, actor Zong Zijie, 25, shared a black-and-white photo of himself with Pang and Chia, writing: "Happy birthday, bro" with a heart emoji in black.

Other local artistes who paid tribute to Pang on Tuesday include Joshua Chia, Damien Teo and actor Ian Fang, who shared a photo snapped while Pang was napping.

The 31-year-old wrote: "Happy birthday, dai lo (big brother). Miss you as always."