Heartfelt tributes on Aloysius Pang's second death anniversary

On the second anniversary of Aloysius Pang's death, those who had worked together with him paid tribute to the actor, who died aged 28 in a military training accident in New Zealand on Jan 24, 2019.

Actor-presenter Dasmond Koh, 48, NoonTalk Media's co-founder and Pang's mentor, on Sunday (Jan 24) posted a stark black-and-white photo of himself with just "2" as the caption, along with the hashtag #RememberingAloysiusPang.

Other artistes under the management of NoonTalk Media, such as Xu Bin and Zong Zijie, also posted black-and-white photos in remembrance, as did the official Instagram of the media agency.

Many fans commented with the heart emoji in black for grief.

Singapore-based China actor Xu wrote a poignant caption in Chinese: "I did not deliberately think about you. But on many occasions, a drama, a song, an afternoon, countless moments when I closed my eyes, you suddenly appeared to me."

Illustrator Autumn Ying, who is known for her sentimental artworks of celebrities like the late Princess Diana, posted a piece on Instagram on Sunday of Pang in various poses and outfits.

She wrote: "Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard but always near, still loved, still missed, and held so dearly."

Pang's girlfriend, local actress Jayley Woo, commented: "Thank you for this, as always. You drew him so beautifully."

Their relationship did not come to light until after his death.

While Woo did not post on this anniversary, she had shared another piece by Ying last year on Pang's Aug 24 birthday, which showed the couple perched on a crescent moon.

She had written then: "Even though we cannot be together, singing the birthday song, cutting the cake, making wishes, taking photos, it is okay. Because I know you are always with me."