Singapore manga Single x 35 goes viral for local flavour, but creator wants to remain anonymous

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Single x 35, by an artist known only as Nezumiro, is captivating Singaporeans by turning the everyday career and societal anxieties of a 35-year-old single office worker into relatable drama.

SINGAPORE – A new manga set in Singapore is winning over netizens with its authentic portrayal of local life and relatable narrative.

Titled Single x 35 , the comic series centres on an unmarried 35-year-old male professional named Shun Li.

The debut chapter, which dropped on April 25 on singlex35manga.com and on Reddit, highlights everyday adult anxieties, showcasing the protagonist’s career stagnation and his fierce bidding war for a resale flat in the fictionalised neighbourhood of “Jalan Road, Bukit Hill”.

The online reception has been overwhelmingly positive, with more than 3,600 upvotes and over 200 comments to date on Reddit. Readers applauded the inclusion of distinctly Singaporean sights, from accurate office attire to the “Stand-Up Stacey” public transport campaigns on the MRT.

Even as the work is going viral online, its Singapore-based creator insists on keeping their identity under wraps.

Publishing under the pseudonym Nezumiro, the artist declined to disclose any personal details when The Straits Times reached out, including their real name, age, gender or nationality.

Describing themselves as “simply a regular office worker”, Nezumiro tells ST in an e-mail: “I chose to present the work under a pseudonym to keep a clear boundary between my personal life and the work itself.

The manga features familiar local settings like the MRT. PHOTO: NEZUMIRO

“For me, the focus should be on the story and what readers take from it.”

The inspiration for the manga stemmed from a desire for familiar representation in a medium often dominated by Japanese locales or fantasy realms.

“ Single x 35 began quite simply as something I personally wanted to read, a story that reflects the modern working adult life,” said Nezumiro.

The aesthetic and narrative pacing drew heavily from established comic traditions.

“In terms of influences, I have many. But I am especially drawn to how stories flow in shoujo (young girl) manga, from panelling to the way emotions and inner monologues are conveyed,” the creator noted, citing popular titles like Smoking Behind The Supermarket With You (2022 to present), Goodbye Eri (2022), Spy X Family (2022 to present), Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End (2020 to present) and Futari Bus (2025 to present) as major inspirations in their creative process.

Instead of an overarching plot, Nezumiro prefers an organic approach when it comes to writing the series. “At this stage, I prefer to let the work develop at its own pace without setting anything too rigid for what comes next.”

On the encouraging response to Single x 35 , the artist says it highlights the value of human-made art in the modern digital landscape. “In a time where there is growing cynicism around art, especially with the rise of AI-generated work, I am glad the work can be a space where people connect with something grounded in human experience.”

One Reddit user wrote: “You’ve captured the dilemma of single workers in their 30s well (like housing and job progression), but more importantly, (you touch) on wider themes of Singapore society. These works are important, keep at it.”

The art includes depictions of the HDB heartland and CBD skyline. PHOTO: NEZUMIRO

Another commenter declared the comic “one of the best things I have seen here instead of the usual toxic s***”.

Fans also commended the art, with multiple users comparing the visual aesthetics with popular Japanese manga Chainsaw Man (2018 to 2026).

Several readers have already pledged their financial support, stating they would pay for a physically printed graphic novel to see the series continue.

Nezumiro’s website (singlex35manga.com) includes a link for financial contributions. There is also a link to pre-order a hard copy of the manga, although it is not working yet.