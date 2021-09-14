Shang-Chi star Tony Leung in mock fight with co-star Florian Munteanu

HONG KONG - Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Chiu Wai has been receiving rave reviews for his first Hollywood role in Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings, in which he plays the villain Wenwu and father of the titular character.

Like the other cast members of the Marvel superhero movie, Leung has been actively promoting the film on social media.

On Monday (Sept 13), Leung, 59, posted two photos of him with his trademark closed-mouth expression.

In one, he was seen with the movie director Destin Daniel Cretton and actor Simu Liu, who plays Shang-Chi.

In the other, Leung was seen with Cretton and Romanian actor Florian Munteanu, who plays Razor Fist, who has a machete blade for his right hand.

Meanwhile, Munteanu, 30, a former heavyweight boxer known popularly as "Big Nasty", posted three photos of himself with Leung.

Leung pretended to box Munteanu, who is about a head taller than him. They were then seen in a friendly embrace.

Fans said the two were "adorable".

Munteanu, who was previously seen in the Rocky movie Creed II (2018), wrote: "With the legendary Tony Leung on one of our epic cast night outs. A true legend on and off set."