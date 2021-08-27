Michelle Yeoh and Tony Leung to appear in a movie for first time in 28 years

LONDON - Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh may have been absent from the world premiere of the Marvel superhero film, Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings, in Hollywood last week.

However, she is still actively promoting the upcoming movie, which features a predominantly Asian cast, on her social media account. In the last few days, she has posted several photos of herself with the cast and crew.

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings, which opens in Singapore on Sept 1, stars Canadian actor Simu Liu as the titular character.

Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Chiu Wai plays the villain Wenwu, or The Mandarin, who is Shang-Chi's father and the leader of the shadowy Ten Rings organisation.

A photo that Yeoh, 59, posted on Wednesday (Aug 25) sparked plenty of interest, as she appears in it with Leung - heralding the first time in 28 years that they will be acting in the same film.

The pair are seen in the photo with Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton, American actress Awkwafina and Malaysian actor Ronny Chieng. Yeoh captioned it: "Shang Chi!! Some of the amazing people… more to come".

Yeoh and Leung's last cinematic outing together was the Hong Kong martial arts film Butterfly And Sword (1993), which also starred Donnie Yen and Joey Wong.

Another of Yeoh's social media photos also confirmed rumours that Hong Kong veteran actor Yuen Wah, 68, has an undisclosed role in the film, after he was seen in costume with Yeoh, Liu and Awkwafina.

Cretton had sparked speculation in early August when he posted on social media two photos of Yuen.

One was of Yuen in the Jackie Chan movie Dragons Forever (1988), while the other showed Yuen with Cretton in Sydney, one of the cities where principal photography of Shang-Chi took place.