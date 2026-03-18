Seoul rolls out tourism campaign to welcome BTS fans at Gwanghwamun

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The campaign hopes to draw the expected influx of international fans to broader tourism experiences across Seoul.

SEOUL - With BTS’ highly anticipated comeback performance scheduled to take place at Gwanghwamun Square on March 21, nearby areas in central Seoul are gearing up to welcome fans visiting the city.

The Korea Tourism Agency said on March 17 that it will launch a tourism promotion program in cooperation with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism ahead of the concert.

The campaign hopes to draw the expected influx of international fans to broader tourism experiences across Seoul.

Outdoor digital billboards around Gwanghwamun Square will display promotional videos highlighting Korean tourism, while a large welcome banner for fans will be installed on the exterior of Seoul’s government complex building.

Near Gwanghwamun Station on Subway Line No. 5, Exit No. 6, a promotional booth will be set up in collaboration with the Korea Creative Content Agency on the day of the event to share South Korean content and travel information. Interactive experiences and commemorative gifts will also be on offer.

HiKR Ground, an experiential tourism space in the Korea Tourism Organisation Seoul Centre, will be decorated in purple, the signature color of BTS and its fandom, Army. The venue, which combines K-pop culture and regional travel content, will also host events such as dance classes to BTS music and singing contests.

Operating hours will be extended until midnight on the day of the concert, and facilities such as restrooms, mobile phone charging stations and free Wi-Fi will be available to visitors.

Online promotional campaigns will also be launched through VisitKorea, KTO’s official website for international travelers. One special online feature highlights filming locations from BTS music videos as well as tourist attractions near the concert venue. Through travel platform Nol World, international visitors will be able to access discounts on tourism and cultural experience packages.

To support safe concert attendance, multilingual information services will also be expanded. The tourism hotline 1330 and tourist information centers located around the city will provide guidance on transportation, late-night travel options and nearby medical facilities.

BTS’ comeback performance is scheduled for 8pm loca time and will be broadcast worldwide exclusively via Netflix. The event will be directed by Hamish Hamilton, known for directing the Super Bowl halftime show nearly every year since 2010 and having worked with artists like Beyonce, Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar and Usher.

The live comeback show is expected to draw a crowd of up to 260,000 people, including the 15,000 fans who secured official tickets. THE KOREA HERALD/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK