Screen legend Lin Ching-hsia back on Weibo after six years

Retired Taiwanese actress Brigitte Lin Ching-hsia is back on Weibo for the first time in six years - and she lost no time in updating fans on the latest happenings in her life.

Lin is still fondly remembered by her fans even though she quit acting after marrying Hong Kong businessman Michael Ying in 1994.

She has two daughters with Mr Ying, 70, and a stepdaughter Claudine Ying, 32, from his previous marriage.

The actress rose to stardom with her film debut in the film Outside The Window (1973), in which she played a high school student involved in a teacher-student romance.

She is also known for her role as novelist Shen Shaohua in the 1990 movie Red Dust, for which she won Best Actress at Taiwan's Golden Horse Awards; as Dongfang Bubai in the 1992 swordfighting film Swordsman II; and as Lian Nishang in another swordfighting film, The Bride With White Hair (1993).

Lin set up her Weibo account nine years ago and had posted updates occasionally. However, she went silent on social media after Christmas Day in 2014, in which she shared a post about her being on the cover of Elle magazine.

The screen legend surprised her followers on Weibo at 11.55pm on Monday (Nov 16) when she wrote: "It's accessible. My God! Hello, everyone."

The post was warmly received by her fans and many of them asked her jokingly if she had finally recovered the password to her Weibo account.

Lin, who turned 66 on Nov 3, wrote that the birthday gift she gave herself this year was her new book, whose Chinese title translates to In Front And Behind The Mirror.

"I am glad that the book can be launched on the same day as my birthday in mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan," she added.

She told fans that her new book was a record of what she thought, heard, saw and did in the last six years.

Lin has written two other books - Inside And Outside The Window in 2011 and Cloud To Cloud in 2014.

On Weibo, she praised her stepdaughter Claudine Ying for making a small bookshelf with the head of a horse for her three books. Lin was born in the year of the horse.

There have been rumours that her marriage was on the rocks. She seemed to be refuting them when she recounted what her husband told their three daughters after she had completed her third book.

“My husband Michael smiled and said to my three daughters: ‘Your mum may win a Nobel Literature Prize soon after writing three books.’” Lin said she was very happy with what he said even though she knew it was said in jest.

The screen legend also posted a recent photo of herself and shared some insights into her life: She exercises, reads and writes every day during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

She surprised her fans further with a photo of her younger self, likely taken in the 1970s.

Lin then posted a picture of her dressing table, which was stacked full of books.

"There is an advantage," she joked. "It is convenient to grab a book when you want to read it on the bed as they are within reach."

She has written 12 posts so far in less than two days.