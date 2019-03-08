'It's ridiculous!': Lin Ching-hsia laughs off divorce rumours

SINGAPORE (ASIAONE) - Is Brigitte Lin Ching-hsia single again, or is she not?

The 65-year-old screen icon has finally broken her silence on rumours surrounding her "divorce" with billionaire Michael Ying.

She was back in her hometown Taipei earlier this week to promote the re-release of 1990 war romance film Red Dust, where she won Best Actress at the Golden Horse Awards.

The media's attention, however, quickly turned from the film to her love life.

Last September, an A-list actress spilled that Lin had split from her husband of 25 years over his infidelity and received $350 million in alimony.

Then, Chinese media reported that she had gotten back with former boyfriend Chin Han - who was also her co-star in Red Dust - and married him.

"I hope no one took that seriously. It's ridiculous!" Lin laughed at the rumours.

Related Story Lin Ching-hsia tells on a suitor who stood her up for Teresa Teng

All is well with her marriage and family, she told Apple Daily Taiwan, and added that she had celebrated her husband's 70th birthday in December wearing the same outfit she rocked at the Red Dust gala.

At the peak of her 21-year-long acting career, Lin bowed out from showbiz and relocated to Hong Kong after marrying the billionaire in 1994.

When asked why she chose to start a family with Ying, she revealed in another interview: "That's because he treats me well."

The couple has two daughters aged 18 and 22.

Although she has retired from showbiz, that does not mean that the actress has not felt the itch to act.

Watching Glenn Close in The Wife, she imagined how she would play the role given her similarities with the character.

But the pressure of "being perfect before the camera" haunts her whenever she thinks about making a comeback, said the former actress.

What if it is a role offered by famed director Lee Ang? Lin replied: "If he asked me to act in Lust, Caution, I might have a falling out with him. Never mind, I'd better live a life out of the public eye."

Guess we will not be seeing her on screens anytime soon.