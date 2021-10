LOS ANGELES - After a two-year hiatus, Succession - the satirical drama that won seven Emmy awards last year (2020), including for Outstanding Drama Series - is back for a much anticipated third season.

The show is about the Roys, a powerful media family that invites comparisons to the Murdochs. But the actors say the commentary on the super-rich is a Trojan horse and that the show is really about toxic familial relationships.