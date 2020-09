LOS ANGELES (AFP) - Succession, a dark portrait of a powerful Murdoch-esque family's wrangling for control of a dynastic media empire, won the Emmy on Sunday (Sept 20) for outstanding drama series.

The critically acclaimed HBO series - which also won in the lead actor, directing and writing categories - bested Better Call Saul, The Crown, The Handmaid's Tale, Killing Eve, The Mandalorian, Ozark and Stranger Things.