Quentin Tarantino, 59, and wife Daniella Pick, 38, welcome second child

American film director Quentin Tarantino welcomed a baby girl with his wife, Israeli model and singer Daniella Pick. PHOTO: REUTERS
LOS ANGELES - American film director Quentin Tarantino is now a dad for the second time.

According to People magazine, Tarantino and his wife, Israeli model and singer Daniella Pick, welcomed a baby girl over the weekend.

"(They) are happy to announce that Daniella gave birth to their baby girl on July 2, 2022, a little sister to Leo, their first child," according to the couple's statement run by People.

Tarantino, 59, and Pick, 38, have a son, Leo, who was born in February 2020.

The couple disclosed in February this year that they were expecting a second child.

The director, famed for movies such as Pulp Fiction (1994) and Kill Bill (2003, 2004), first met Pick, the daughter of singer-songwriter Svika Pick, in 2009 when he was promoting his film Inglourious Basterds (2009).

They were engaged in June 2017 and tied the knot in November 2018, just after Tarantino finished shooting Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (2019), which starred Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie.

