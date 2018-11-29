Quentin Tarantino marries singer Daniella Pick

LOS ANGELES - He was once too busy at work to find time to get married but director Quentin Tarantino has now finally tied the knot.

Tarantino, 55, and Daniella Pick, 35, an Israeli singer, said "I do" in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles, People magazine reported.

The couple, who first met in 2009 while he was promoting his film Inglorious Basterds, got engaged in June last year.

Tarantino recently finished shooting Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, starring Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie.