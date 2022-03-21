Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate Hindu festival of Holi

LOS ANGELES - Some two months after welcoming their first child, actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband, singer Nick Jonas, celebrated the Hindu festival of Holi in Los Angeles.

Holi, also known as the Festival of Colours, fell on March 18 this year. It marks the arrival of spring and has become known as a celebration where people douse themselves and their friends and family in a riot of coloured powders.

Chopra, 39, shared photos and a video on Instagram on Saturday (March 19), showing her and Jonas, 29, covered in different hues.

The video showed Chopra playfully giving her husband a kiss before rubbing their faces together.

Another picture showed the actress, still covered in the coloured powder, lounging by a pool against a picturesque backdrop of mountains and trees in Los Angeles.

"To be able to find some joy at a time when the world feels so scary is such a blessing. Happy holi everyone. Thank you to our friends and family for playing holi like desis do," wrote the Baywatch (2017) and Quantico (2015 to 2018) actress.

On a 2017 appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, she had told the talk show host that not being in India to celebrate the festival had made her homesick.

Jonas shared his own video on Saturday summing up his and his wife's celebrations, showing them and their guests pelting each other with powder.

"Holi was lit," he wrote in the Instagram post.