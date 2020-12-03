Pop star Rihanna is reportedly dating rapper A$AP Rocky

Pop singer Rihanna is reportedly dating her long -time friend, rapper A$AP Rocky, according to various American media outlets.

Celebrity gossip site the Page Six spotted the We Found Love singer with the rapper and a group of friends at the Beatrice Inn restaurant in New York last Saturday (Nov 28).

According to Page Six, this is the latest occasion the two have been spotted together since her break-up with billionaire Hassan Jameel in January.

Both 32, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been linked since they walked the red carpet together at the British Fashion Awards in December last year.

The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was featured in Rihanna's Fenty Skin campaign in July; they conducted joint interviews with Vogue and GQ to promote the range.

Rihanna, whose full name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, has various businesses including cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty, lingerie line Savage X Fenty and fashion line Fenty.

A$AP Rocky - who is a member of the hip hop collective A$AP Mob - has been nominated for two Grammy Awards. He made headlines in August last year after he was convicted of assault by a court in Sweden.