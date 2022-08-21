Pop star Billie Eilish performs to crowd of 30,000 at National Stadium

SINGAPORE - American pop singer Billie Eilish performed in front of some 30,000 fans at the National Stadium on Sunday (Aug 21), in the first concert held at the venue since the Covid-19 pandemic struck in 2020.

Concertgoers, many in their teens, were required to show proof they were vaccinated before they were allowed to enter.

They also had to keep their masks on throughout the show.

The National Stadium is one of the largest venues for concerts in Singapore.

Fans Imron Razali and Siti Nur Syaqirah, both 17, were first in line at one of the venue's entrances. The schoolmates arrived nine hours before Eilish took to the stage at 8.18pm.

Mr Imron said: "This is our first big concert and we wanted to make sure that we would get a good view of the stage."

Other fans who turned up early included 16-year-old Divyana Yugarajan, who travelled with her friends from Johor Bahru and spent the night at a friend's grandmother's house in Singapore before the show.