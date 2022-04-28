More tickets to Justin Bieber's Singapore concert released

SINGAPORE - Good news for Justin Bieber fans who had missed out on tickets to his National Stadium concert on Oct 25 - more have been released.

The Canadian pop star sold out 40,000 tickets within two days of them going on sale on April 21.

Ticket prices range from $148 to $348and are available from www.ticketmaster.sg, by telephone at 3158-8588, as well as at all Singpost outlets.

In social media posts, co-organisers AEG Presents Asia wrote that the additional tickets were released to "meet the overwhelming demand".

From April 26, all capacity limits were removed for mask-on events with more than 1,000 participants. The National Stadium can accommodate up to 55,000people.

The concert is part of Bieber's global Justice World Tour, which takes in other Asian cities such as Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Bangkok, Nagoya, Osaka and Tokyo, as well as North America and Europe.

He had previously performed in Singapore at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in 2011 and at the Padang in 2013 for a post-Singapore Grand Prix concert.

He was slated to perform at the National Stadium in 2017 but the show was cancelled due to "unforeseen circumstances".