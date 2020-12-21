Pop star Ariana Grande announces engagement to real estate agent Dalton Gomez

UNITED STATES (NYT) - Pop star Ariana Grande is engaged to luxury real estate agent Dalton Gomez, she announced on Instagram on Sunday. Sharing photos of herself with Gomez (and a diamond and pearl ring), she captioned her post, "Forever n then some".

The 27-year-old had hinted at her relationship with Gomez over the past year, tucking photos with him into stacks of images shared on Instagram. A music video for her collaboration with Justin Bieber on this year's Stuck With U, a nod to quarantine, was the couple's public debut in May, featuring a clip of Grande and Gomez dancing.

Along with its "unapologetically and sometimes humorously libidinous lyrics", Grande's most recent album, Positions, which was released in October, has "occasional slips of vulnerability that reveal the giddiness and anxiety of new love", The New York Times wrote in its review.

Gomez, a real estate agent at the Aaron Kirman Group in Los Angeles, was born and raised in Southern California, according to his profile on the agency's website. He has worked in luxury real estate for five years, overseeing sales of homes like the late architect Pierre Koenig's Case Study No. 21 in Los Angeles, which served as the set of Charmed (1998 to 2006).

Shortly after the release of Grande's 2018 album, Sweetener, her former boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller, died of an accidental overdose at 26. He had collaborated with Grande on her hit song, The Way, in 2013.

"I adored you from the day I met you when I was 19 and I always will," she said of Miller in a post on Instagram after his death.

At the time of his death, she had been engaged to comedian Pete Davidson, 27, for only a few months. Grande called off the engagement shortly after.

Davidson attributed their split to Miller's death, telling radio host Charlamagne Tha God in an interview that "I pretty much knew it was over after that".

Grande, gained prominence as Cat Valentine on the Nickelodeon show Victorious, which aired from 2010 to 2013, but it was her music career that gave her international stardom. Her recent song Positions peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200.