Singer Ariana Grande's rumoured boyfriend makes a cameo on her parody video with Lady Gaga

LOS ANGELES - American singer Ariana Grande's rumoured boyfriend Dalton Gomez made an appearance on her social media video with Lady Gaga promoting their hit new song Rain On Me.

In the hilarious video posted on Instagram, both Lady Gaga, 34, and Ariana Grande, 26, are seen holding an umbrella as someone aims a hose at them. Grande shot an indoor version of the video, a parody of a weather channel report, featuring Gomez, 26.

Rumours of romance between Grande and Gomez were sparked in March when they were seen together.

According to US media reports, Gomez is believed to be a former dancer and current real estate agent who met Grande through mutual friends. Grande was previously engaged to comedian Pete Davidson from Saturday Night Live but they broke up last October.

Lady Gaga and Grande released their highly-anticipated track last week with an accompanying music video.

The song is the second single from Lady Gaga's upcoming new studio album Chromatica.

In a previous interview with Apple Music's international radio station Beats 1 , Gaga talked about her bond with Grande on the set of their new song. She also praised Grande for being able to overcome tough struggles in her life.

On May 22, 2017, Grande had just ended a concert in Manchester, Britain, when a bomb was detonated at the concert arena, killing 22 people and injuring several others.

Just a few weeks later on June 4, 2017, the pop singer returned to the city's Old Trafford Cricket Ground to perform at a benefit concert called One Love Manchester.

Grandereleased a single with Justin Bieber titled Stuck With U at the start of the month (May). The accompanying music video included montages of Justin Beiber with wife Hailey Bieber as well as Grande and Gomez dancing at home.