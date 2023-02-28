Pedro Pascal shares spotlight with more Mandalorians, Baby Yoda in Star Wars spin-off’s new season

LOS ANGELES – In the third season of Emmy-winning Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian (2019 to present), there will be not one Mandalorian, but many, as battle-worn bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) returns to his war-ravaged home planet of Mandalore.

The Chilean-American actor and American director-producer Rick Famuyiwa say this was an inevitable next step for the series, and that it feeds the ever-expanding universe and mythology of Star Wars films and shows.

Premiering on Disney+ on Wednesday, the third season shows Din being reunited with his adorable companion Grogu, the telekinetic toddler dubbed Baby Yoda by fans because he is of the same species as wise Jedi master Yoda from the Star Wars movies.

And for the first time in the franchise, there will be a live-action depiction of the Mandalorians’ home world.

Speaking at a fan and press event in Anaheim, California, Pascal is asked how it feels to share the spotlight with other Mandalorians.

“Din Djarin is not nervous about sharing the spotlight at all, but me… no, I’m just kidding,” jokes the 47-year-old star, who is also headlining hit post-apocalyptic drama The Last Of Us (2023).

“It’s great. And I think that it’s always been meant to be.”

Famuyiwa, who directs several episodes this season, notes that the Mandalorians – whose culture of warring clans gave rise to their fearsome reputation across the galaxy – have always “been a part of the world and much of the storytelling” in Star Wars.

“So it was just inevitable that it would grow and we would get to see a bigger slice of the culture, and we certainly do in Season Three.”