Supporting the Oscars and championing filmmaking: A mission to guard cinema’s legacy

Rolex is committed to preserving the silver screen’s heritage, from playing an integral behind-the-scenes role to making cameos in Hollywood movies

Rolex has sponsored the Oscars ceremony, held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, since 2017. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES
From the gritty urban landscapes of Taxi Driver (1976) to the tracts of land blessed with oil underground in Killers of the Flower Moon (2023), multi-award-winning film director Martin Scorsese has done more than captivate global audiences – he’s shaped modern cinema.  

But his influence on the cinematic arts does not end when he yells “cut”. Off-screen, the legendary auteur also champions film preservation as a Rolex Testimonee, while actively grooming the next generation of filmmakers through the Rolex Mentor and Protege Arts Initiative. 

Pioneers and leaders in their fields, Testimonees share common values and philosophies with the watchmaker, while the Rolex Mentor and Protege Arts Initiative pairs renowned artists with gifted young talents for a period of creative collaboration

As a Rolex Testimonee, acclaimed auteur Martin Scorsese plays a pivotal role in safeguarding the legacy of the cinematic arts. PHOTO: ROLEX

Rolex watches themselves have been part of Hollywood’s cinematic history for decades.

Think back to iconic film moments that have been punctuated by the subtle gleam of a Rolex watch on the wrists of actors, such as Paul Newman in The Hustler (1961); Steve McQueen in The Great Escape (1963); Faye Dunaway in Network (1976), Harrison Ford in Frantic (1988) and Gabriel Byrne in The Usual Suspects (1995)

These appearances are not mere coincidences: When a character wears a Rolex watch, it is an artistic choice made by the actors and directors. Thanks to these watches and their screen presence, Rolex has become synonymous with the cinematic world.

Native American filmmaker Kyle Bell (left) with his mentor and famed auteur Spike Lee. PHOTO: ROLEX/ARNAUD MONTAGARD

The symbiosis between the Swiss watchmaker and the cinematic arts extends beyond onscreen moments. These include partnerships with the most important figures and institutions in the film industry, and supporting young filmmaking talents with guidance via the Rolex Mentor and Protege Arts Initiative. 

One of the most recent pairings is Native American filmmaker Kyle Bell with legendary director Spike Lee of Malcolm X fame. Bell collaborated with Lee for the past two years on multiple short film projects and is working on a short film nurtured under Lee's guidance.

These initiatives underscore the brand’s long-held belief on the importance of the cinematic arts and that culture must be preserved, shared and passed on to future generations.

Making key connections

In 2017, the brand’s cinematic journey reached a critical milestone. Firstly, Scorsese joined legendary filmmaker James Cameron as a Rolex Testimonee. 

Renowned film director James Cameron is a Rolex Testimonee and a famed explorer, having made a record-breaking solo dive 10,908 metres below the surface of the Pacific Ocean. PHOTO: ROLEX

At the same time, it entered a formal partnership with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, becoming its exclusive watch, a proud sponsor of the annual Oscars ceremony and an exclusive sponsor of the Governors Awards, which celebrates lifetime achievement in the film industry.

Rolex also hosts the Oscars Greenroom, where award nominees and presenters gather before and after stepping onto the stage.

The 2023 Oscars Greenroom, crafted by Rolex, serves as the exclusive enclave where nominees and presenters converge before and after their stage appearances. PHOTO: ROLEX/BART MICHIELS

The alliance between the Academy and Rolex is a natural fit. The former is the highest authority in filmmaking and an Oscar, the ultimate achievement awarded to global artistic and technical talents. Meanwhile, the latter is a respected brand with a perpetual ambition to perfect every component, improve every method and master each aspect of watchmaking. 

To that end, Arnaud Boetsch, director of communication and image at Rolex, says: “There’s a natural fit between Rolex, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and the world of cinema. We are united in our common search for excellence, in always pushing the limits, reinventing our industries and being a source of inspiration for people and society.”

Preserving film legacy

To further its patronage of the cinematic arts, Rolex became the founding supporter of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. Opened in Los Angeles in September 2021, it is the largest museum in the United States devoted entirely to the arts, sciences and artists of moviemaking.

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is a treasure trove and beacon for film enthusiasts and scholars alike. PHOTO: JOSH WHITE, JWPICTURES/ACADEMY MUSEUM FOUNDATION

Since its opening, the museum has swiftly become an iconic cultural cornerstone in the city of Los Angeles. Occupying a sprawling 300,000-sq ft space, it boasts two impressive buildings stretching across seven levels and boasts gallery space for exhibitions, two film theatres, an educational studio, as well as areas for public events and ceremonies. 

By offering insightful journeys into the art and history of filmmaking through exhibitions, educational programmes and collections of memorabilia, the museum presents a fascinating view of the many varied sides of filmmaking.

This partnership with the museum reaffirms Rolex’s perpetual mission to championing artistic brilliance and the sharing of knowledge with future generations, leaving an enduring imprint on culture worldwide.

Inside the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Journey through cinematic history at this must-visit destination for movie lovers.

Discover the intricacies of filmmaking at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, home to the Rolex Gallery. PHOTO: ROLEX

The Academy Awards History galleries

Relive the glamour and drama of Oscar nights – from legendary victories and infamous snubs to iconic fashion moments and acceptance speeches – in a chronological walk-through of Academy Awards history dating back to its 1929 inception.

Stories of Cinema

At the museum’s core exhibition, one can learn many aspects of moviemaking – technology, artists, history and social impact – through diverse voices that convey the magic of the big screen.

Inventing Worlds and Characters

These are a series of galleries that showcase the various facets of film artistry. Expect to see audition tapes, casting cards, behind-the-scenes interviews with cinematographers, location managers and production designers, as well as costumes worn in iconic movies.

This Rolex Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona on display at the Academy Museum once belonged to the late Paul Newman. PHOTO: ROLEX

Rolex Gallery

Nestled within the museum’s third floor, this intimate space showcases a piece of both Hollywood and horological history: The Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona that belonged to actor Paul Newman, gifted to him by his actress wife Joanne Woodward. The gallery also features exhibits co-curated by a revolving roster of international film artists.

The Oscars Experience 

Here, a stimulated Oscars experience – complete with bright lights, a virtual crowd and an (unengraved) Oscar you can pick up – recreates the thrill of the spotlight your favourite stars go through.

