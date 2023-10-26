Supporting the Oscars and championing filmmaking: A mission to guard cinema’s legacy

From the gritty urban landscapes of Taxi Driver (1976) to the tracts of land blessed with oil underground in Killers of the Flower Moon (2023), multi-award-winning film director Martin Scorsese has done more than captivate global audiences – he’s shaped modern cinema.

But his influence on the cinematic arts does not end when he yells “cut”. Off-screen, the legendary auteur also champions film preservation as a Rolex Testimonee, while actively grooming the next generation of filmmakers through the Rolex Mentor and Protege Arts Initiative.

Pioneers and leaders in their fields, Testimonees share common values and philosophies with the watchmaker, while the Rolex Mentor and Protege Arts Initiative pairs renowned artists with gifted young talents for a period of creative collaboration.