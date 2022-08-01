AH GE GETS FIT: Actor Li Nanxing is on a fitness journey to lose weight and become stronger.

Li - known as the "Ah Ge" or Big Brother of the local entertainment scene - recently shared a video on TikTok of himself pumping iron in the gym.

He later told Chinese-language daily Lianhe Zaobao, in an article published on Saturday, that he has joined a fitness programme and now goes to the gym four times a week.

"After a month of exercise, my weight has dropped from 81kg to 78kg," said the 57-year-old, adding that he expects to reach his target weight of 75kg "soon".

He says his new exercise regimen has been challenging, as he rarely exercised before.

"It's hard work. At the beginning, every time I practised, my back was sore, especially my feet and both sides of my thighs."

But ageing gracefully and healthily has become a priority for him. "The important thing is to keep fit so that you have a healthy body, and so you can avoid having weak feet when you are old and relying on crutches to walk," he said.

He said he has also changed his diet, avoiding fried foods and eating mostly steamed food.