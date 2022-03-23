Hot bods

Melanie Peh, 30

Marketing executive

HEIGHT 1.65m WEIGHT 52kg

EXERCISE REGIMEN I do mostly strength training at the gym four to five times a week, working with free weights and gym equipment. Occasionally, I skateboard, cycle and run. Before picking up strength training, I was running 5km to 10km daily to build up my stamina and to constantly push myself to clock a personal best.

DIET I meal-prep for the weekdays and it typically consists of eggs, salmon, quinoa, edamame, broccoli and capsicum. It is a combination of quality protein, complex carbohydrates and vegetables for vitamins and fibre. I eat five small meals a day, and on weekends, I eat anything that I crave. I limit my alcohol intake as it causes water retention and I substitute dairy milk for plant-based milk. My favourite food is fried chicken.

Max Tang, 33

Project manager

HEIGHT 1.75m WEIGHT 76kg

EXERCISE REGIMEN On average, I work out five times a week at the gym, where I mainly use free weights and gym equipment, targeting different muscle groups in each session. For cardio, I mostly do stair-climbing on the Stairmaster. I used to play canoe polo competitively and I enjoy other sports such as basketball and skateboarding.

DIET Diet wise, I am pretty flexible. Seventy per cent of my diet is mostly meal prep food which consists of basmati rice, boiled spaghetti, air-fried chicken breast and fish fillet, eggs, boiled broccoli and stir-fried sliced beef with eggs. When I am not having my meal-prep food, I eat whatever I want. Supplement wise, my daily intake consists of whey protein, multivitamin and omega-3 fish oil. I avoid food which is high in sodium and sugar, but I do enjoy nice pastries with good coffee. 

