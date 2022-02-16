Hot bods

Updated
Published
4 min ago

Abygael Koh, 20

Fitness trainer

HEIGHT 1.64m WEIGHT 61kg

INSTAGRAM @hmilkt

EXERCISE REGIMEN I go to the gym about five to six times a week to do strength and high-intensity interval training. On my rest days, I do light stretches and mobility exercises. I spend most of my time in the gym as I am also a personal trainer.

DIET I do not have a strict diet. It is all about balance and eyeballing my food. I always try to search for healthier options and cut down on sugar and salt whenever I can.

Asyraaf Jelany, 25

Entrepreneur and football coach

HEIGHT 1.71m WEIGHT 72kg

INSTAGRAM @asyraafjelany

BRAND INSTAGRAM @massbrothers

EXERCISE REGIMEN I am an avid gymgoer. I do strength training three to four times a week. I also find time to do my cardio exercises during football coaching sessions.

DIET Most days, I am careful with what I eat and make sure I do not overload. But some days, when my mum cooks good food such as mee soto, I cannot say no. 

