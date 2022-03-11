Netflix pulls out big Hollywood guns for new production push

PARIS (AFP) - Netflix has enlisted an A-list roster of actors for a new slate of film and TV series this year, with several potential blockbusters on deck as the American giant battles to retain its lead in the fiercely competitive streaming market.

An armada of more than 80 films including widely anticipated works from star directors is planned for 2022, accelerating the firm's push into exclusive content production, executives announced at a Paris press conference on Thursday (March 10).

Netflix has already muscled its way into the Hollywood echelon, most recently with Don't Look Up and the gothic Western The Power Of The Dog, which is leading the pack of Oscar contenders with 12 nominations.

But the company has seen subscriber growth stall in recent months despite knockout hits like the macabre South Korean series Squid Game, as viewers are tempted by rival offers from Apple, Amazon, HBO and others.

This year will see its first super-production, The Gray Man, an action thriller starring Ryan Gosling that will be directed by the Russo brothers behind Captain America: Winter Soldier and other Marvel superhero movies.

Daniel Craig, fresh from hanging up his svelt James Bond suits, will star in a sequel to Knives Out (2019), this time trying to crack a case in Greece, while Guillermo del Toro will finally get to release the Pinocchio announced nearly four years ago.

Charlize Theron, Ana de Armas, Asa Butterfield, Jamie Foxx, Henry Cavill, Tilda Swinton and Adam Driver are among the barrage of stars set for other comedies, dramas, horror and family offerings.

Overseas productions that have often proved to have global appeal haven't been forgotten, with 25 releases set for France for example and already 20 more in production.