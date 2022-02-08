Netflix movie The Power Of The Dog leads Oscar nominations

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - Jane Campion’s gothic Western The Power Of The Dog led the Oscar nominations on Tuesday (Feb 8), fending off a crowded field of movies from a year in which Covid-19-weary audiences slowly headed back into movie theatres.

The movie about a repressed 1920s cattle rancher in Montana released by Netflix earned 12 nods ahead of next month’s Oscars gala, including Best Director – making Campion the first female auteur nominated twice in Academy Award history.

The Power Of The Dog was also nominated for Best Picture, and landed acting nods for Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

Campion was last nominated 28 years ago for The Piano.

Sci-fi epic Dune landed in second place overall, landing 10 nods including Best Picture, although its director Denis Villeneuve was overlooked by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

As expected, the adaptation of Frank Herbert’s sprawling novel set on a desert planet plagued by monstrous sandworms scored well across technical categories including cinematography, visual effects and sound.

Other coveted directing slots went to Kenneth Branagh for black-and-white childhood drama Belfast and Steven Spielberg for musical West Side Story, with each film securing seven nominations.

Spielberg’s decision to remake the most honoured musical in Oscars history had been criticised as unnecessary by some, but it won over voters to earn a Best Picture nomination, and another for Supporting Actress for Ariana DeBose as Anita.

The directing category was rounded out by Paul Thomas Anderson for Licorice Pizza, and Japanese film-maker Ryusuke Hamaguchi, whose subtitled, three-hour drama Drive My Car also earned a rare Best Picture nomination.

Hopes that larger-than-life, unapologetically commercial box office hits like Spider-Man: No Way Home and 007 outing No Time To Die could break into the Best Picture race were thwarted.

The US$1.8 billion (S$2.4 billion)-grossing Spider-Man film landed only a visual effects nomination, while Daniel Craig’s final James Bond film earned three nods.

‘Wide open’

As widely predicted, front runner Will Smith earned recognition for his portrayal of the father of tennis greats Serena and Venus Williams in King Richard, which took six nods overall.

He is up against Cumberbatch, Denzel Washington (The Tragedy Of Macbeth), Andrew Garfield (tick, tick...BOOM!) and Javier Bardem (Being The Ricardos).

Lady Gaga was the surprise omission in the Best Actress category, with House Of Gucci earning just one nomination – for best hair and make-up.