My Perfect Weekend with singer-songwriter Linying

Who: Linying, 27, is one of the singers and composers behind this year's National Day Parade (NDP) theme song, The Road Ahead.

She recently emerged from a two-year hiatus with a new solo single, Daylight Blows Into One Door, co-written with American musician Chris Walla from indie rock luminaries Death Cab For Cutie.

The singer made headlines in 2016 when her debut single, Sticky Leaves, went viral on music streaming service Spotify's international charts. She is also known in the global electronic music scene for her collaborations with artistes such as German DJ and music producer Felix Jaehn.

Her music has also been used in television shows such as drama series Industry (2020) on HBO and reality series Terrace House (2012 to 2020) on Netflix.

"Ice cream tastes only as good as the intensity with which you wanted it beforehand. This is something I've learnt from the anxiousness that overcomes me as I'm picking a flavour, always gunning for the feeling of satisfaction that's sure to come when I've got it right.

I may be a 'chocolate person' according to a personality quiz, but if I happen to walk past a restaurant and get a whiff of basil that reminds me of Italy, I become a 'pistachio person' that day instead.

My point is this: If you're after perfection, choosing an ice cream flavour really becomes an exercise in listening to yourself. This applies to a variety of things - wall decor, career switches, life partners and weekends.

I had a perfect weekend two weeks ago.

Early on Saturday morning, I had an interview with a radio station about a song I had just written. I managed to find the words to say everything I wanted to say and it came out exactly the way I meant, which doesn't always happen, so I did an inner cheer.

I then decided that I wanted to do something with my hands, so I rolled out some homemade tart crust and baked them into little shells, not knowing what I'd fill them with, which was exciting.

I then went to the studio to work on a new song I wrote about movies and bad endings and ate some phenomenal guo tie (dumplings) from the Shandong stall at the coffee shop. It was exactly what I needed after a long day, which made it perfect.

On Sunday, I did a 20-minute workout to remind myself that I can, in fact, be a disciplined person at times, which made me feel confident in navigating the day.

My friends came over to make spicy salmon poke bowls and watch horror movie Anaconda (1997) in bed. When they left, I filled my tarts with ganache and cherries and gave them all away.

If I'm bad at routine, it's because I dislike it. A life well lived for me is anything but. However, having spent a good few hundred weekends on this earth, I guess I can concede that there are some universal things that contribute to a perfect one for me - moments in which I am witness to the beauty of creation, the gift of companionship, the power of accomplishment, the joy of delicious food and the simple satisfaction of days well spent."