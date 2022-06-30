My Perfect Weekend with actress Apple Chan

Who: Hong Kong-born, Singapore-raised actress Apple Chan, 33, reprises her role as the no-nonsense, disciplined Lieutenant Roxanne Tan in Ah Girls Go Army Again, the second part of Jack Neo's comedy movie now showing in cinemas.

Not only does her character continue to help the women focus on their basic military training, but she also finds herself caught in a love triangle involving her boyfriend and one of her female recruits whom he used to date.

Best known to local audiences for portraying Lieutenant Zhang in Neo's 2017 film Ah Boys To Men 4, Chan has also appeared in a string of Hong Kong TVB drama series, while running her skincare business Apondle.

"For people like me in the industry, we usually work on weekends due to irregular work timings. When that happens, I will do my 'weekend activities' on weekdays, which I prefer, as there are less crowds.

I take my two-year-old pomeranian Soju out hiking, for a picnic at HortPark or Singapore Botanic Gardens, and explore different pet-friendly cafes.

We have not gone to a cafe more than once because we always hop around.

We also lounge around the beaches in Sentosa, or cycle around the Marina Bay Sands area, at East Coast Park or near my home in the north-eastern part of Singapore. I have a seat for my dog on my foldable bicycle, so she can enjoy the view and breeze with me.

If I have time, I go for an aerial hoop yoga class on Saturdays or stay home and watch shows on Netflix such as Emily In Paris (2020 to present) and Penthouse (2020 to 2021).

I also have home-cooked meals as they comfort my soul. The food is less salty and oily.

I love to cook and, when I eat at home, I try to eat healthier so I have more 'quota' to indulge outside.

I like steamed eggs, steamed chicken thighs with red dates and black fungus, and soups. I was brought up in a family in which my parents always boiled soup and believe that hot soup can nourish one's beauty and strengthen physical health.

I also like to unwind with wine, cheese and oysters at home or at one of my favourite bars, Tess Bar & Kitchen in Seah Street.

I also love to have steamboat at friends' places or my own, so we can buy whatever we want. It is more worth it."