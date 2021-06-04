My Perfect Weekend: Drinks, rock-climbing, binge-watching for singer Narelle

WHO: Singer-songwriter and actress Narelle, 27, who made her name as a member of pop band The Sam Willows. With the band on hiatus, she has been focusing on her solo music career and recently released Part 3, the final instalment of an EP trilogy. The first two parts were released in 2019. The new EP includes the tune Complicated Love Song, which has a music video that addresses friendship among women.

The former national youth swimmer is also one of the founders of Moonstone, a bar in Amoy Street. Her brother is actor-musician Benjamin Kheng, 30, also a member of The Sam Willows.

"My perfect weekend would preferably start on Friday mid-afternoon at Moonstone, where I would have drinks with a few good friends to let off steam and congratulate myself on completing the week's worth of work.

Moonstone's my own place, so it's special to me. I recommend trying the Midsummer Night Spritz and Paloma cocktails, my go-tos.

I sleep in on Saturday mornings, then head to Atlas Coffeehouse in Bukit Timah for plant-based bolognese and good coffee. Afterwards, I'll probably do activities like rock-climbing or skating at the skate park.

An ideal weekend would be best spent on a staycation, but if not, I'll spend time with my friends at their homes and, perhaps, make new friends?

Sundays are for bedtime with my partner, walking my dog Twiggy and binge-watching my favourite television series. I'm currently obsessed with (British dating reality show) Love Island. It's terrible, but I love it.

Perfect weekends are perfect only with my favourite people, and if I have them, it doesn't really matter what I do."