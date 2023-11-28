Money no enough? Jack Neo starts e-commerce live-stream platform Star Live with Terence Cao

SINGAPORE – Jack Neo has embarked on an ambitious new project and it has nothing to do with making movies.

The home-grown film-maker has collaborated with Singaporean actor Terence Cao for a new e-commerce live-stream platform called Star Live.

Neo, 63, told The Straits Times at the Star Live press event on Nov 28 at Pan Pacific Singapore that he has been doing live streams for a year, such as overseas shopping expeditions and weekly group walks.

It was during one such shopping trip in Paris in 2022 that he bumped into Cao, who was live-streaming from the French capital.

“He looked so lonely selling on his own,” said Neo.

“He has been doing live-stream selling for a while, so he knows how it works. I have a large online following, so why not we work on live-streaming together?”

Neo, who has more than 615,000 followers on Facebook, said he has always wanted to give back to them and “live-stream sales is like a service for them”.

The new collaboration will conduct its live streams via Facebook.

“Shoppers can trust us when we say we have the best deals and products,” he added.

Neo acknowledged that the live-stream selling industry is a huge money-making opportunity.

However, while many have jumped onto the bandwagon, not all can do it well, he said.

Earlier in 2023, the film-maker worked with a Hong Kong jewellery manufacturer and sold about $500,000 worth of bling online.

“What Terence brings to the table is the support of his group of celebrity friends,” said Neo.