Model Chrissy Teigen back on social media for first time after miscarriage

American model Chrissy Teigen is back on social media for the first time since her heartbreaking miscarriage earlier this month.

The 34-year-old had not posted anything since she disclosed on Oct 1 that she had lost her baby boy after suffering pregnancy complications.

The television personality and cookbook author looked to have perked up over the weekend after she saw a post shared on the Instagram account of Betches Media.

It quoted user Kara Morehart, who wrote: "Just booked an eyebrow waxing appointment and I'm excited I'll be wearing a mask so I don't have to hear 'moustache too?'"

Teigen commented: "Finally, a giggle. Thank you."

Her response garnered many supportive messages from fans who wished her well.

Teigen and her husband, musician John Legend, announced in August they were expecting a third child after she debuted her baby bump at the end of the 41-year-old singer's music video for the song Wild.

The couple, who married in 2013, have two children - daughter, Luna, four, and son, Miles, two.

Teigen had kept her fans updated on her pregnancy on social media, including on Sept 29 when she was hospitalised due to heavy bleeding.

She shared the devastating news of her pregnancy loss two days later on Twitter: "Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real."

She followed it up on Instagram with a longer heart-wrenching post. She shared photos of her and Legend in hospital, including of them holding the child, who had been bundled up in a blanket.