Milestones of The Cathay building in Handy Road

SINGAPORE - Cathay cinema in Handy Road is closing on June 26 after entertaining moviegoers for more than 80 years. Here are the milestones in the history of the iconic building and cinema.

1935

Associated Theatres, founded by Dato Loke Wan Tho is incorporated. It later becomes Cathay Organisation.

1939

In October, the Cathay Building opened in Dhoby Ghaut with a 1,300-seat cinema and a hotel in a 16-storey tower block. The opening premiere featured Sir Alexander Korda's The Four Feathers (1939).

Singapore's first skyscraper was designed by architect Frank Brewer from Swan & McLaren and the tallest building in South-east Asia. It was the first air-conditioned cinema and the first cinema to screen American and British films.

1942

At the beginning of World War II, the final show was screened and Cathay Cinema was turned into a Red Cross casualty station.

1984

Ms Choo Meileen, daughter of Mr Choo Kok Leong, who had previously worked in Cathay's film distribution arm, takes over as chairman and chief executive officer.

2000

Cathay Building at Dhoby Ghaut has its final curtain call in September.

2003

The building is torn down, with its front facade gazetted and preserved to its 1930s state to serve as a remnant.

2006

The Cathay reopens and buzzes again with activity as a cineplex, private residence and mall.

2015

Cathay celebrates its 80th anniversary,with films such as Our Sister Mambo - a tribute to the Cathay classic Our Sister Hedy (1957) - and The Greatest Civil War On Earth (1961).

2017

Cathay Cineplexes comes underentertainment company mm2 Asia as part of a $230-million deal. mm2 Asia buys eight cinemas across Singapore, comprising 64 screens. Cathay Organisation sells only its cinema business and retains assets like The Cathay building in Handy Road and the Cathay Cineleisure Orchard mall.