Q&A with Simu Liu, who plays Marvel's first Asian superhero

Being a Marvel superhero builds a platform and affords Simu Liu the ability to chase after intellectual property on his own.
Being a Marvel superhero builds a platform and affords Simu Liu the ability to chase after intellectual property on his own.PHOTO: DISNEY
  • Published
    9 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

LOS ANGELES - Chinese-Canadian actor Simu Liu will play Marvel's first Asian superhero on screen in the much-anticipated Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings, which is slated to open in September and co-stars Awkwafina, Tony Leung Chiu Wai and Michelle Yeoh.

Speaking at a media festival, the 32-year-old China-born performer - who moved to Canada at age five and starred in the Canadian sitcom Kim's Convenience (2016 to 2021) - explains why it is critical that such stories are written by Asians themselves.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 