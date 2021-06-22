Q&A with Simu Liu, who plays Marvel's first Asian superhero

LOS ANGELES - Chinese-Canadian actor Simu Liu will play Marvel's first Asian superhero on screen in the much-anticipated Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings, which is slated to open in September and co-stars Awkwafina, Tony Leung Chiu Wai and Michelle Yeoh.

Speaking at a media festival, the 32-year-old China-born performer - who moved to Canada at age five and starred in the Canadian sitcom Kim's Convenience (2016 to 2021) - explains why it is critical that such stories are written by Asians themselves.