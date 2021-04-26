Mediacorp to part with actor Shane Pow after his drink-driving charge; says it was kept in dark

SINGAPORE - Broadcaster Mediacorp is terminating its contract with actor Shane Pow, 29, who was charged last Thursday (April 22) with drink driving.

In a statement released on Monday, Mediacorp said Pow had kept the company in the dark: "Mediacorp would like to clarify that we were not aware of the drink-driving charge involving Shane Pow prior to it being reported in the media on April 22."

It added: "We do not condone any behaviour that runs afoul of the law. We constantly remind our artistes that their fans and members of the public look to them as role models, and they are expected to behave as such.

"Shane did not inform the artiste management team about this matter that took place in September 2020. He was also recently found to have breached Covid-19 safe management measures in an incident that took place in October 2020. He was fined for this offence and internal disciplinary action was also taken.

"Taking into account all the above issues, Mediacorp has decided to part ways with Shane."

Pow was one of 13 people who attended Mediacorp artiste Jeffrey Xu's birthday party on Oct 2 last year. The party was a breach of Covid-19 restrictions, which at the time required group gatherings to be kept to groups of five or less.

Actor Terence Cao, who hosted the party at his residence, and a male guest named Lance Lim Chee Keong were charged under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act in March. Members of the group landed in trouble after they posted pictures of the celebration on social media.

Though he is now parting ways with Mediacorp, Pow, who is under Mediacorp's talent management arm The Celebrity Agency, is required to complete outstanding work until May 4.

He also took part in filming two upcoming drama series Soul Old Yet So Young and The Heartland Hero, which are scheduled to air in June and July respectively. These will air as planned as filming and production with Pow has been largely completed.

Pow was talent-spotted at the Singapore Manhunt finals in 2011 and has since acted in series such as Mister Flower (2020) and C.L.I.F. 5 (2019).

He received the Top 10 Most Popular Male Artiste award in 2015.