Singapore actor Shane Pow charged with drink driving

SINGAPORE - Local actor Shane Pow appeared in a district court on Thursday (April 22) after he was allegedly caught drink driving on Sept 17 last year.

Pow, 30, faces one charge of drink driving.

At around 11.20pm that day, Pow was driving a motorvan along Java Road towards Nicoll Highway with 49 micrograms of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

This exceeds the limit of 35mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

According to court documents, he would be a repeat offender if he is convicted and faces a driving ban of at least five years. He could also face a jail term of up to two years and a fine between S$5,000 and S$20,000.

Pow was convicted on July 30, 2014 of an offence of drink driving under the same Road Traffic Act. He is currently represented by lawyer S S Dhillon and will return to court on June 3.

Last year, Pow was one of 13 people involved in Mediacorp artiste Jeffrey Xu's birthday party on Oct 2.

The party in Daisy Road, attended by actors Xu and Terence Cao, breached Covid-19 regulations that restricted group gatherings to five people or fewer.

Cao and a male guest identified as Lance Lim Chee Keong were in March charged under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.

Eleven of those who gathered were fined $300 each in lieu of being prosecuted due to their lower level of culpability.

The celebrations received flak on social media after pictures of the unmasked group went viral online.