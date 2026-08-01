Mamamoo reunite after solo pursuits for first concert here in three years

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Mamamoo 2026 World Tour 4ward In Singapore

Singapore Indoor Stadium

July 31

In the music industry, it is ironic that once a group taste success, their members might shift their focus from a group effort to solo careers. A band’s rise, therefore, sometimes spells the beginning of the end.

That was what fans feared when South Korean girl group Mamamoo went on hiatus after their first world tour, which included two concerts at The Star Theatre in 2023.

Since then, the four members – Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein and Hwasa – have each performed here as solo artistes. But nothing beats seeing the quartet perform hits that catapulted them to stardom.

The theme of their current tour, 4ward, combines the number “4” and the word “forward”, symbolising moving together as one. And the show, which lasted 2 hours and 40 minutes, reminded more than 7,700 attendees that this third-generation group are still very much united. Here are three highlights:

Groundbreaking elements

When Mamamoo burst onto the scene in 2014, they challenged several formulas that had become associated with girl groups, such as using recorded vocals and presenting polished stage personas.

Instead, the Mamamoo members were spontaneous and different from other female K-pop stars of their time. For example, Moonbyul has donned many tomboyish outfits, while Hwasa’s sultry, provocative dance moves and gestures have prompted pearl-clutching from more conservative quarters.

The members also contributed to the writing of some songs, sang live and were dubbed “performance queens” for their powerful vocals and stage presence.

Fans were reminded of these standout qualities in early hits such as Mamamoo’s debut single Mr. Ambiguous (2014), which they performed in all-white outfits, supported by eight back-up dancers.

Electronic swing number Piano Man (2014) demonstrated their ability to incorporate genres such as jazz into K-pop, while R&B dance hit Um Oh Ah Yeh (2015) was accompanied by waves of confetti that seemed to celebrate how far they have come.

Project songs

In the late 2010s, Mamamoo embarked on an ambitious musical project called Four Seasons, Four Colors . This massive undertaking spanned four EPs, each assigned to a member, and became a significant part of the group’s discography.

Several songs from this project were included in the setlist, such as the lovelorn Starry Night (2018), about remembering a past lover, and the Latin-influenced Egotistic (2018).

The cheerful Waggy (2019) made it into a medley of songs, while the energetic, reggaeton-influenced Gogobebe (2019) gave the members a chance to bust out killer dance moves.

These numbers harked back to a time when the group were developing a more mature sound and showcasing their depth as artistes. They were a delightful throwback for fans who have stood by the band over the years.

Solo numbers

Since the 2020s, Mamamoo’s members have focused mostly on their solo careers. Each member demonstrated their growth during a segment of the concert, which featured Hwasa’s So Cute (2026), Wheein’s The Symphony Of Fxxkboys (2026), Moonbyul’s Hertz (2026) and Solar’s Blues (2024).

Each member sang into a microphone before passing it to the next person like a baton. Besides showing that the artistes were singing live, the concept suggested that despite their individual pursuits, each member’s evolution and skills have contributed to the team.

And the inclusion of the band’s latest single 4 Flowers, released in June 2026, demonstrated the group’s unity. Its lyrics depict flowers that bloom and wither, but are joined by the same roots – a metaphor for a group whose members have now re-united to welcome a new spring.