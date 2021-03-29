Late actor Liu Kai Chi remembered by Singapore and Hong Kong artistes

SINGAPORE - Hong Kong veteran actor Liu Kai Chi, who died of stomach cancer on Sunday night (March 28), did not speak much when he was working.

This observation was made by two local artistes who have worked with the actor who was 66.

Actor Li Nanxing, who produced and acted in the Singapore crime film Imperfect (2012), told local Chinese daily Shin Min Daily News that he was very happy working with Liu, who was affectionately known as Uncle Chi, on the film.

"Uncle Chi was in Singapore for filming for three weeks. He did not speak much on set, but he had a strong aura and could play the character well," said the 56-year-old actor.

"He not only handled the role vividly, but also brought out the best in other actors."

Meanwhile, actor Jeffrey Xu, 32, worked with Liu on the TV series Bluetick (2018).

He wrote on social media: "I observed you silently on set. During the change in positions, you did not use the time to laugh or banter with the crew, but instead think silently how to play the role. I am honoured to have worked with you. RIP Uncle Chi."

Bluetick was a Singapore-Hong Kong joint production which also featured local actors Desmond Tan, Ya Hui and Sheila Sim as well as veteran Hong Kong actor Law Kar Ying.

Sim, 36, wrote on social media: "RIP, Uncle Chi. What a sudden departure. Thank you for bringing so many wonderful films to people, you were a brilliant actor. What an honour it was to have worked with you."

Other local celebrities who paid tribute to Liu include director Boris Boo and TV presenter Danny Yeo.

In Hong Kong, tributes have also poured in for Liu.

Hong Kong superstar Aaron Kwok, who acted with Liu in movies such as Project Gutenberg (2018) and The Detective (2007), wrote on social media: "I was very sad after learning about the news of Uncle Chi's death. I have worked with Uncle Chi on many movies, and he was a good fellow actor to work with and a good actor who loved acting. He was very professional and a gentleman.

"My deepest condolences to Uncle Chi's family and I hope everyone can remember Liu Kai Chi the excellent actor."

According to Hong Kong media, actor Chow Yun Fat, who co-starred with Kwok in Project Gutenberg, was aware of Liu's condition in late 2020 but he was unable to visit him in hospital due to the pandemic.

Both Chow and Liu rose to prominence after acting in the TV series The Bund (1980) and were hiking buddies. They recently collaborated on the film Be Water, My Friend which has yet to be released.

Other Hong Kong actors who have paid tribute to Liu included Law, Simon Yam, Francis Ng, Nina Paw and Elena Kong.

Liu, who started out at broadcaster TVB, has acted in more than 90 television serials and 70 movies in a career spanning 40 years. He won the Best Supporting Actor award twice at the Hong Kong Film Awards for Cageman (1992) and The Beast Stalker (2008).

He is survived by his wife, former TVB leading actress Barbara Chan Man Yee, 60, and their two sons aged 22 and 26. Their youngest son died at the age of five in 2006 after a three-year battle with leukaemia.