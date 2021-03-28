Veteran Hong Kong actor Liu Kai Chi dies of stomach cancer at 66

Veteran Hong Kong actor Liu Kai Chi, known for his award-winning role in the movie Cageman (1992), died of stomach cancer on Sunday night (March 28). He was 66.

Liu died at 8.32pm on Sunday in Hong Kong's Prince of Wales Hospital, in the presence of his loved ones, his agency said in a statement on Sunday.

He is survived by his wife, former TVB leading actress Barbara Chan Man Yee, 60, and their two sons aged 22 and 26. Their youngest son died at the age of five in 2006 after a three-year battle with leukaemia.

In the statement, the agency said Liu's family thanked hospital staff for taking good care of him for the past few months and also the public and the media for their concern and well wishes.

"While Liu's family members cannot bear to part with him, they carry the hope that they will reunite in their heavenly home in future," said the statement.

News that the actor was undergoing treatment for stomach cancer surfaced last week. He was reported to have stopped work last December after being diagnosed with cancer.

Liu, who started out at broadcaster TVB, acted in more than 90 television serials and 70 movies in a career of about 40 years.

He won the Best Supporting Actor award twice at the Hong Kong Film Awards for Cageman and The Beast Stalker (2008).

Liu also appeared in a Singapore movie - crime film Imperfect (2012) produced by local actor Li Nanxing, who also starred in it.