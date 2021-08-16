Korean actor Ji Chang-wook beats Covid-19, takes a hike

SEOUL - K-drama actor Ji Chang-wook, who tested positive for Covid-19 on July 26, has fully recovered and is no longer in quarantine since last week.

On Sunday (Aug 15), the popular South Korean actor, 34, posted a series of photos on Instagram of him hiking up a mountain with a face mask.

According to his management agency, Glorious Entertainment, he can now return to filming.

This means his current Netflix drama, The Sound Of Magic, may resume production, which was shut down after he and a staff member had tested positive for Covid-19. No one else was infected.

The Sound Of Magic, helmed by Itaewon Class director Kim Sung-yeon, is based on popular web comic Annarasumanara. Ji plays a magician opposite actress Choi Sung-eun, who was in Beyond Evil (2021).

Ji was last seen in drama Lovestruck In The City (2020) and has appeared in series such as Smile Again (2010 to 2011), Empress Ki (2013 to 2014) and K2 (2016).