Kenneth Tsang dies at 87: 10 things to know about the Hong Kong actor

Hong Kong veteran actor Kenneth Tsang died at the age of 87 on Wednesday (April 27).

Here are 10 things to know about Tsang.

1. Tsang was born Tsang Koon Yat in Shanghai on Oct 5, 1934 and moved with his family Hong Kong in 1949.

He was the elder brother of actress Jeanette Lin Tsui, who died after an asthmatic attack at age 60 in 1995.

He was also the uncle of singer Linda Wong, 53, and former singer-actor Christopher Chan, 61.

2. Tsang made his film debut due to his sister Lin, who was already a film star in the early 1950s.

He was spotted by director Doe Ching while visiting his sister on a film set, who then cast him in the movie The Feud (1955) with actress Lucilla You Min.

3. Tsang then left for the United States to study architecture at the University of California, Berkeley. He returned to Hong Kong in the early 1960s and was an architect for three years, but found that the job mundane and rejoined the entertainment industry.

He then starred in the movie The Big Circus (1964) with actresses Lan Di and Helen Li Mei, and which was directed by his then brother-in-law Chun Kim.

4. He went on to act in more than 200 TV serials and movies in his career, including more than 100 Cantonese movies in the 1960s and 1970s.

He has starred several times with actress Suet Nay in swordfighting films such as Paragon Of Sword And Knife (1967), The Mighty Palm (1968) and The Twin Swords (1969).

5. Tsang joined broadcaster TVB in 1981 and rose to fame playing eccentric pugilist Huang Yaoshi in TV series Legend Of The Condor Heroes (1983), an adaptation of late writer Louis Cha's martial arts novel.

Another memorable role was that of a corrupt police officer in the TV series The Greed Of Man (1992).

Many Hong Kongers also remember him for appearing in the Bigen hair dye advertisement in the 1980s.