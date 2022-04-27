Veteran actor Kenneth Tsang found dead in quarantine hotel in Hong Kong

HONG KONG - Veteran Hong Kong actor Kenneth Tsang, who starred in the Channel 8 television series The Teochew Family in 1995, was found dead at a hotel in Hong Kong on Wednesday (April 27). He was 87.

According to the Hong Kong media, Tsang returned from Singapore to Hong Kong on Monday and was staying at Kowloon Hotel to serve his quarantine.

His rapid antigen test on Tuesday was negative.

On Wednesday, no one answered when staff from the Department of Health went to his room for a regular check.

Tsang was found unconscious in his room when hotel staff opened the door. He was pronounced dead by the paramedics who arrived at the scene later. The cause of his death is not known.

He acted in more than 100 movies and television series after entering show business in the 1950s.

His memorable roles include the "Eastern Heretic" Huang Yaoshi in TV series Legend Of The Condor Heroes (1983), an adaptation of late writer Louis Cha's martial arts novel of the same name, and Uncle Ken in the movie A Better Tomorrow (1986).

His Singapore TV credits include The Unbeatables II (1996) and The New Adventures Of Wisely (1998).