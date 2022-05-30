K-star Hyun Bin's Madame Tussauds wax figure to land in Singapore

SINGAPORE - You may be able to come face to face with South Korean actor Hyun Bin soon.

The 39-year-old K-drama heart-throb will have his own wax figure made by Madame Tussauds, which is known for its life-like sculptures of famous people.

The news was announced in a video on Madame Tussauds Singapore's Instagram account last Friday (May 27).

Referring to Hyun Bin's role as a North Korean soldier in the mega hit series Crash Landing On You (2019 to 2020), the caption read: "Our beloved captain Oppa, Hyun Bin, is 'crash-landing' at Madame Tussauds."

It added that his wax figure will be touring Singapore, Bangkok and Hong Kong, but did not give further details.

The actor's management agency, Vast Entertainment, also posted a photo of him posing with a fake eyeball.

Other South Korean actors who have been cast in wax include Lee Min-ho and Kim Soo-hyun.

The newly married Hyun Bin and his wife, actress Son Ye-jin, 40, have been under much scrutiny since their wedding in March.

Son's latest social media post on Sunday (May 29) sparked pregnancy rumours, as she appeared in a flowy white dress which seemed to hide a baby bump.