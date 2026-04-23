K-pop boy band Treasure to hold concert in Singapore after three years

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K-pop boy band Treasure, comprising (from far left) Doyoung, Haruto, Junkyu, Jihoon (back), Asahi (front), Park Jeong-woo, Choi Hyun-suk, Yoon Jae-hyuk, Yoshi and So Jung-hwan, performing at the KSPO Dome in Seoul in October 2025.

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2025-26 Treasure Tour Pulse On In Singapore

Known for their explosive energy and strong dance performances, K-pop boy band Treasure are back to perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on May 3.

This will be their second concert here, after their 2023 show at the same venue. The South Korean group consist of 10 members – Choi Hyun-suk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Yoon Jae-hyuk, Asahi, Doyoung, Haruto, Park Jeong-woo and So Jung-hwan.

Since their last performance here, they have released their second studio album Reboot (2023), as well as two EPs – Pleasure (2025) and Love Pulse (2025). Newer tracks to look out for include the retro-style disco number Paradise and dance-pop song Last Night.

Their current tour, which started in October 2025, marks their return to large-scale concerts after over a year since their last tour.

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk

MRT: Stadium

When: May 3, 6pm

Admission: $178 to $358 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 6018-7645)

LAMC Presents Daft Funk Live In Singapore

Tribute band Daft Funk Live were formed in 2018 by two brothers based in Britain. PHOTO: DAFT FUNK LIVE

French music duo Daft Punk, regarded as one of the most influential acts in electronic dance music, disbanded in 2021 . But their music lives on in tribute bands such as Daft Funk Live.

Formed in 2018 by two brothers based in Britain, Daft Funk Live have been diligently constructing live renditions of Daft Punk’s legendary performances, complete with shiny helmets and gloves to hide their identities, just like their idols. The tribute group promise a high-energy spectacle, fusing electronic hits with live instruments and synchronised light shows.

They are expected to perform hits from Daft Punk’s first studio album Homework (1997) to their last, Random Access Memories (2013).

Where: Foo Chow Hall, 04-00 Foochow Building, 21 Tyrwhitt Road

MRT: Jalan Besar

When: May 2, 8pm

Admission: $118 via Sistic (go to sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)

World Of Love – Liu Chia-chang Singapore Memorial Concert 2

Singaporean singer Marcus Chin will be performing during the World Of Love – Liu Chia-chang Singapore Memorial Concert 2. PHOTO: TCR MUSIC STATION

Although Taiwanese singer-songwriter Liu Chia-chang died in 2024, the iconic numbers he penned – such as Promise (1972), Sea Gull (1974) and Goodnight Song (1979) – are still beloved by many.

Concert and event management company TCR Music Station organised a memorial concert in January 2025, which proved so popular that a second concert will be held on April 25 , 2026 .

Paying tribute to Liu are 11 singers from Singapore, Malaysia and Taiwan. They are Cai Yiren, Huang Guixia, Wang Rui-yu, Xiao Feng Feng, Marcus Chin, Judy Teng, Jessie Yeong, Xie Sheng Zhi, Wallace Ang, Peter Tan and Alex Su . The concert will be hosted by Love 972 DJ Chen Biyu.

Where: The Theatre at Mediacorp, 1 Stars Avenue

MRT: one-north

When: April 25, 7.30pm

Admission: $50 to $150 via Sistic (go to sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)