K-drama queen Gong Hyo-jin confirms she is dating singer Kevin Oh

SEOUL - South Korean actress Gong Hyo-jin and Korean-American singer Kevin Oh have confirmed they are dating, although Gong did not say if marriage was on the cards.

They were reacting to a report by South Korean media outlet Sports Chosun on Friday (April 1), which disclosed their relationship and said they would be tying the knot some time in 2022 after Oh proposed to her.

The report came after Gong, who turns 42 on Monday (April 4), attended the wedding of K-drama darlings Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin on Thursday.

Gong, a long-time friend of Son, caught the bridal bouquet. It is said that the one who catches the bouquet is the next to get married.

Gong's agency Management Soop confirmed to the media that Gong and Oh are dating and said it would inform the media if there were any news of their marriage.

Oh, 31, who is not represented by an agency, said he was dating Gong in a letter to his official fan forum.

Gong is considered to be the queen of romantic comedies for her lead roles in K-dramas such as Master's Sun (2013), Don't Dare To Dream (2016) and When the Camellia Blooms (2019).

She will be starring in upcoming romantic comedy Ask The Stars with K-idol Lee Min-ho.

Oh rose to prominence after winning the talent show Superstar K in 2015. He was also a contestant on the talent show Superband in 2019.