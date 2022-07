SINGAPORE - South Korean stars Wi Ha-joon and Kim Go-eun have been spotted at different places in Singapore as filming ramps up for their upcoming drama, Little Women.

On Sunday (July 3), fans saw popular actress Kim, who turned 31 on Saturday, in a pink dress along Robinson Road. A person believed to be her stunt double was seen in a similar dress and with hair done up like Kim's. Wi was not seen around the set.