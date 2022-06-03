Johnny Depp-Amber Heard case offers glimpse into televised trials, jury system

SINGAPORE - Veteran lawyers in Singapore have weighed in on the verdict of the highly publicised defamation trial between former Hollywood couple Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Depp sued Heard for defamation after she called herself "a public figure representing domestic abuse" in a 2018 op-ed piece.

Commenting on the verdict where both parties were found liable, Mr Gregory Vijayendran, a partner at law firm Rajah & Tann Singapore and former president of the Law Society of Singapore, explains: "It should be noted that Depp brought a suit for defamation and Heard brought a counter-suit for defamation. Conceptually, these are two separate and distinct wrongs."