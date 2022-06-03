Heard 'absolutely not' able to pay Depp US$10.4 million in damages: Lawyer

WASHINGTON (AFP) - Actress Amber Heard is unable to pay her ex-husband Johnny Depp more than US$10 million (S$13.7 million) in damages, her lawyer said Thursday, after a United States jury took the side of the Pirates Of The Caribbean star in a bitter defamation trial.

The lengthy, high-profile televised court battle ended on Wednesday (June 1), when a seven-person jury found that Depp and Heard had defamed each other, but weighed in far more strongly with Depp.

The jury awarded him US$10.35 million in damages, in contrast with US$2 million awarded to Heard.

Asked on NBC's TODAY show if Heard will be able to pay up, her attorney Elaine Bredehoft answered: "Oh no, absolutely not."

She added that Heard wants to appeal the verdict.

The 58-year-old Depp, who lost a libel case against The Sun tabloid in London in 2020 for calling him a "wife-beater", celebrated the split verdict in the case as a victory while Heard said she was "heart-broken".

Depp sued Heard over an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in December 2018 in which she described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse".

The Texas-born Heard, who had a starring role in Aquaman (2018), did not name Depp in the piece, but he sued her for implying he was a domestic abuser and sought US$50 million in damages.

The 36-year-old Heard countersued for US$100 million, saying she was defamed by statements made by Depp's lawyer Adam Waldman, who told the Daily Mail her abuse claims were a "hoax".