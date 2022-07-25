JJ Lin to kick off world tour in Singapore on Nov 4

SINGAPORE - Home-grown singer JJ Lin will kick off his world tour in Singapore with two concerts at the National Stadium on Nov 4 and 5.

The 41-year-old posted details of the first three legs of the JJ Lin JJ20 World Tour on Instagram on Monday (July 25) evening.

After the Singapore stop, he will perform in Taoyuan City in Taiwan on Dec 3 and Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia on Dec 18.

Ticketing details were not revealed, although he also said he will be in North America, Europe and Australia in 2023.

Earlier this month, he had posted a teaser for the highly anticipated concert tour by sharing its poster on social media, but without releasing the dates at the time.

His last major in-person gig in Singapore was the Sanctuary 2.0 World Tour show at the National Stadium in December 2019.