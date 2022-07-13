JJ Lin to hold his first world tour in three years

SINGAPORE - Home-grown singer JJ Lin has whetted fans' appetite after he shared a poster of his upcoming concert tour on social media on Tuesday (July 12).

The 41-year-old wrote: "It's official. We have a world tour to announce. Here's a first look at the JJ Lin World Tour concert poster."

He referred to the likely stops on his tour when he wrote: "Singapore, Taipei, Kuala Lumpur, North America, Europe and Australia... Are you ready?"

He added that more details will be released soon.

Some of Lin's fans in mainland China reacted to the news with both happiness and sadness, as they noted that China was not mentioned. This was possibly due to the country's strict Covid-19 restrictions.

Lin dropped hints of his tour in May when he posted on social media a poster with the words "JJ Lin JJ20 World Tour 2022 coming soon", without further elaboration.

He made his debut in 2003 with the studio album Music Voyager and has since launched 14 albums, with his latest album Drifter • Like You Do, released in October 2020.

His last major in-person gighere was the Sanctuary 2.0 World Tour show at Singapore's National Stadium in December 2019.

He held the Sanctuary Finale Virtual Concert in July 2021 and two After The Rain charity live specials at Marina Bay Sands in November 2021.